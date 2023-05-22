Lyllyan Lutta, a clinician specializing in skin and venereal diseases at Busia County Hospital, recently opened up about a personal experience where she gave a chance to a man she had rejected for almost a decade only for him to leave her for her colleague.

Tell us about yourself.

I’m Lyllyan Lutta, a dermato-venereologist working at Busia County and Referral Hospital. I specialize in skin and venereal diseases. My passion lies in working with children and adolescents living with HIV. Above all, I am a born-again Christian, dedicated to living for Christ.

You’ve walked through a journey of depression. What caused it, and how was your recovery?

It all started in May 2020 after a devastating breakup. After rejecting a man for nearly a decade, we fell in love in 2019. Our relationship was joyful, and we shared many happy moments together. However, in February 2020, things took a turn for the worse. The man I loved changed, becoming ignorant, arrogant, and careless. Eventually, he ended our relationship and moved on with my colleague. This heartbreak led me into a state of deep depression.

My recovery journey began three months later, in August 2020, when I realized that my life had come to a standstill. I experienced signs and symptoms of depression, such as neglecting self-care, declining productivity, and isolating myself from friends and family. Despite reaching an acute stage, I made the mistake of confiding in friends who did not support me, worsening my situation. In February 2021, my physical health deteriorated, resulting in a six-month journey of medical appointments and misdiagnoses. Finally, in September, a neurologist diagnosed me with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS). Through physical exercises and counselling sessions, I made remarkable progress in my recovery.

You later developed complications caused by drugs. Can you share more about it?

Unfortunately, in August 2022, I fell critically ill and was rushed to a nearby health facility. My condition was dire, and I was referred to Eldoret for specialized treatment. I underwent emergency surgery due to peritonitis resulting from perforated ulcers. The procedure lasted six hours, followed by a week on life support in the High-Dependency Unit (HDU). By God’s grace, I eventually recovered, walking away from this experience with a renewed appreciation for life.

This journey sounds incredibly challenging. How far have you come?

It has been an arduous journey, but with professional assistance and support from a few true friends, I have come a long way. I no longer dwell on the past or complain about it. Despite facing additional challenges, such as the loss of my sister earlier this year, I have learned to accept situations as they come. Currently, I am focused on self-love, personal growth, and embracing life while being cautious in dating.

Courtesy: Turning Point/ Nairobian