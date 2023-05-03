Martha Karua claims the Kenya Kwanza government is setting the stage for an assassination plot against Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka after withdrawing their security.

Speaking at a presser in Nairobi Tuesday, the Narc Kenya party leader said the government withdrew the Azimio leaders’ security detail Monday night.

She said the move was illegal and claimed it was planned so that Trade CS Moses Kuria can make good on his alleged death threats.

“Last night, Azimio leaders including Prime Minister and our leader Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka had their security withdrawn,” Karua said.

“This is suspending the Constitution illegally, engaging in intimidation and blackmail. They are also setting the stage for assassinations promised by Moses Kuria on his social media and on his public pronouncement,” she added.

Karua argued that the constitution guarantees the offices of the former Prime Minister and that of the former Vice President of security.

“It is not gratuitous. This is illegal,” Karua stated.

She added that all MPs championing Azimio’s cause through mass protests also had their security detail withdrawn.