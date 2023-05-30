On Monday at the Nakuru Law Court, Maina Njenga, the ex-leader of the Mungiki sect, entered a plea of not guilty in response to seven charges presented against him.

These charges included being a member of an organized crime group namely Mungiki, and engaging in six counts of organized criminal activities, among them having records relating to the group and addressing an illegal meeting at his home in the Wanyoro area of Bahati Sub-County, Nakuru.

Other alleged activities levied against him indicated that he participated in the aforementioned unlawful gathering, facilitated the meeting’s occurrence at his residence, and made his premises available for the gathering.

Maina Njenga was additionally accused of possessing firearms, ammunition, government stores, and psychotropic substances.

He was charged together with 11 others not before the court and was represented by lawyers Martha Karua, George Wajackoyah, Orlale Cheche, Ndegwa Njiru and Simon Mbugua.

Also present in court in solidarity with Maina Njenga were opposition politicians Jeremiah Kioni, former Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa and ex- Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria.

Njenga denied all the charges and was released on Sh100,000 bond with an alternative of Sh50,000 cash bail.

Nakuru Principal Magistrate Kipkurui Kibelyon barred him from making statements relating to the case or contacting prosecution witnesses failure to which the bond would be cancelled.

Further directions regarding the matter will be addressed during its mention on June 20.