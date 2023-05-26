Kenyans seeking expedited passport processing now have the means to submit their requests, with the Directorate of Immigration Services releasing guidelines outlining the process.

In an official statement on Thursday, May 25, the Directorate provided instructions on how individuals can make the request.

Kenyans who wish to have their passports processed urgently can utilize various channels, including Twitter, email, or phone, to make their request.

“For urgent passport processing kindly contact @ImmigrationDept and provide documentary proof of urgency. Call – Hotline: +254 110 922 065, Call Centre: +254 110 923 423, WhatsApp: +254 796 347 902, Email: [email protected],” the Directorate said.

Passport applicants can also visit the headquarters at Nyayo House – Passport section, customer care desk or counter 16 or 17.

“The Directorate of Immigration Services wish to express its commitment to serve Kenyans. In fulfillment of this mandate, we remain open to facilitate urgent passports processing,” read the statement.

This comes merely a month after Immigration and Citizen Services PS Prof Julius Bitok said the passport processing backlog will be cleared within 21 days after the Government received over 100,000 passport blank booklets.