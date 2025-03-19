Agnes Tirop Murder Suspect Ibrahim Rotich Goes Missing

The High Court in Eldoret has issued an arrest warrant for Ibrahim Rotich, the prime suspect in the murder of Kenyan athlete Agnes Tirop, after he failed to appear in court for the second time.

On Tuesday, March 18, Justice Robert Wananda ordered Rotich’s immediate arrest and directed that his KSh400,000 cash bail be forfeited to the State. State counsel Leonard Okaka, alongside Justice Wananda, signed the warrant, as Rotich’s family and lawyer admitted they had no knowledge of his whereabouts.

Authorities raised concerns over Rotich’s disappearance, with reports indicating that he had changed his official residence without notifying his family. His lawyer, Ngingi Mbugua, told the court that he had been unable to reach him on both of his mobile phones.

Despite this, Mbugua pleaded for leniency, asking the court to grant Rotich one last chance before issuing the arrest warrant.

Rotich had secured his release in 2023 after posting a KSh400,000 cash bail, along with a similar surety or a KSh500,000 cash bond. Justice Wananda had granted the bail after considering the defense’s argument that Rotich was not a flight risk—a claim that countered the prosecution’s two-year-long opposition to his release.

With Rotich now missing, the latest developments have sparked outrage from the slain athlete’s family. Her father, Vincent Tirop, has demanded answers from law enforcement, urging the court to summon the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Eldoret Police Station for an explanation.

As part of his bail conditions, Rotich was required to report to the police station every Monday, with an attendance record kept as proof of compliance. Through his lawyer, Vincent Tirop asked the court to compel the OCS to present this record.

Justice Wananda granted the request and ordered the Eldoret OCS to appear before the court on April 8 to confirm whether Rotich had been adhering to his bail terms.