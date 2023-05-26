Assets worth Sh.537 million owned by a City Hall official, whose monthly salary is Sh21,000, have been frozen by the High Court.

Justice Esther Maina delivered the ruling on Wednesday following Michael Auka Ajwang’s inability to provide a satisfactory explanation for the source of his undisclosed riches to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Mr. Ajwang serves as a Nairobi County Purchasing Officer.

Among the assets owned by the public servant are ten motor vehicles and nine valuable parcels of land situated in Siaya and Kisumu Counties. Notably, one of these lands accommodates a luxurious 3-Star hotel.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) believes the properties were acquired through corrupt means.

In addition, Justice Maina granted an injunction order that prohibits Ajwang and Hydeout Riviera Limited, a company associated with the defendant, from transferring or disposing of the mentioned properties.

Ajwang and Hydeout Riviera are also forbidden from making any claims on the Sh799,000 seized from their accounts by the EACC.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this suit, a temporary injunction is issued restraining the Defendants/Respondents by themselves, their servants, agents or any other person from demanding Kshs. 799,000 seized pursuant to a search conducted by the Plaintiff/Applicant in Miscellaneous Criminal Application Number E1773 of 2022,” the court ruled.

The orders will remain in effect until the case is comprehensively heard and resolved.