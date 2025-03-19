“I Read About It in the Newspapers” – Ndindi Nyoro on Losing Budget Committee Role

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has broken his silence on his unexpected removal as chairperson of the influential Budget and Appropriations Committee, stating that he has no idea why leaders pushed him out.

Nyoro, now in his second term, was ousted last week and replaced by ODM’s Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, he expressed his bewilderment, revealing that coalition leaders never informed him of any concerns about his performance before his dismissal.

“I don’t know why I was replaced, and I am saying it in good faith. I did not come here to accuse anyone today. I only came to set the record straight,” Nyoro stated.

He emphasized that while his appointment resulted from broad consultations, no senior leader within the ruling coalition had ever reached out to discuss his work as committee chair.

“No one in our coalition’s leadership, at any level, has ever called me about this position—whether to discuss improvements or necessary changes. Like you, I read about it in the newspapers. That is the truth,” he explained.

Once considered a close ally of President William Ruto, Nyoro revealed that he last spoke to the president about political matters last year.

“The last time I spoke with the president about politics—whether in person or via chat—was before October of last year. I do not wish to discuss personalities any further,” he said.

Reflecting on His Tenure

Despite the abrupt end to his tenure, Nyoro reflected positively on his time leading the Budget Committee, acknowledging the demanding nature of the role.

“This position required full commitment—at times, I slept in this office and left early in the morning. It wasn’t just me; the members I served with also put in the effort. But it was a valuable experience that allowed me to learn and understand Kenya better,” he said.

He took a moment to express his deep gratitude to his constituents for electing him and allowing him the opportunity to serve in such a crucial role. Nyoro made it clear that he harbors no bitterness over the decision.

“Let me thank the people of Kiharu Constituency because, to become the Chairman of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, you must first be elected as an MP. I don’t say this to boast, but with humility—I am truly grateful to the people of Kiharu for the honor of serving them,” he said.

Choosing Positivity Over Resentment

Taking a reconciliatory stance, Nyoro underscored the importance of maintaining a positive outlook despite political turbulence. He emphasized that he would not let resentment cloud his judgment.

“I don’t respond to evil with evil. I don’t want to assume I know better when I don’t. Anger and hatred are too heavy a burden for any leader to carry. Holding onto such emotions only benefits those who orchestrate political setbacks. In politics, you must set clear boundaries on the kind of leader you want to be and stick to them,” he stated.

“You only carry negative emotions to the advantage of your detractors,” Nyoro added, reinforcing his decision to move forward without dwelling on resentment.

Letting Actions Speak for Themselves

When asked about the performance of the government, Nyoro chose to remain reserved, stating that actions would ultimately speak louder than words.

“You don’t need someone to remind you of what President Mwai Kibaki did in 2007. Just look at Thika Road, and you’ll see his work,” he said.