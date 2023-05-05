Politician Ferdinand ‘Baba Yao ‘ Waititu has been dealt a blow after the High Court barred him from disposing of assets and vehicles valued at over Sh680 million.

The assets which include property and vehicles are the subject of a Sh1.9 billion asset recovery suit filed by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission(EACC). They include two prime buildings on Biashara Street and a hotel on the same street all valued at Sh662 million.

Others are properties in Kiambu and Kitengela that have been registered in his wife’s name while others have been registered in the name of his companies- Saika Two Estate Developers and Bins Management Services Ltd.

Waititu has also been barred from selling 7 motor vehicles worth Sh24 million pending the determination of the suit.

The former Kimabu governor has also been prohibited from collecting income generated from Delta Hotel, listed as the fourth defendant in the case.

In granting the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission the temporary preservation orders, Justice Esther Maina said she is convinced there is a ‘prima facie’ case made against Waititu.

She however gave the businessman the alternative of retaining his vehicles if he deposits Sh24 million in an interest-earning account.

Waititu is required to surrender the vehicles and log books within the next seven days failure to which the EACC shall be at liberty to seize them.

The matter will be mentioned on 24 May.