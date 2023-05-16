An 18-year-old student at Faza Secondary School in Lamu County died after he was reportedly stabbed by a colleague following a fight during break time.

Citizen TV reports that the deceased Form Four student was involved in a confrontation with a 17-year-old Form Three student before the stabbing.

Village elder Mr. Abud Mohamed and the school Principal Mr. Shoka confirmed the incident saying the suspect stabbed the victim in the back.

“It started with a small confrontation, and they kept exchanging harsh words between themselves. Unfortunately, things escalated and one of them lost his cool and stabbed his colleague,” a witness was quoted as saying.

The injured student was rushed to Faza Level 4 Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has since been launched for the Form Three student.

“This is very unfortunate. We are urging the authorities to ensure that the suspect is arrested and justice is served,” said Mr. Abud.

Further investigations are ongoing.