Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua says he raised the alarm over the controversial preacher, Paul Mackenzie, five years ago.

At the time, Mr Mutua was the CEO of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB). Speaking on Citizen TV on Monday, April 24, Mutua said in 2017, the films board identified a worrying trend in Mackenzie’s productions on Good News International Church digital TV.

According to Mutua, pastor Mackenzie was allegedly teaching people to break the law, including telling his followers not to take their children to school, not to take medications when unwell, nor obey the government.

Mutua said KFCB flagged the preacher’s content leading to a suspension of his program.

“We saw the danger and raised our voice against it. We did not just impose a ban on his programs and keep quiet. We went public that it was dangerous,” said Mutua.

The former KFCB boss faulted government agencies for turning a blind eye to pastor Mackenzie’s activities.

“The illegal activities were known by relevant government agencies, but some decided to look the other way,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that all this clout-chasing has been taken to church to also win numbers, and the more controversial you are, the more popular you become,” Mutua added.