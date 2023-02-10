The United Kingdom(UK) has joined the United States(US) in warning its citizens against travelling to some parts of Kenya over terror risks.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office ( FCDO ) on Thursday, listed various parts of the country that are high terror risk.

The regions include areas within 60km of the Kenya-Somali border, Eastern Garissa County (up to 20km northwest of the A3), Mandera County (excluding Mandera West sub-county), and areas within Tana River and Lamu County.

FCDO advised Britons against all but essential travel to the said regions.

“It is more important than ever to get travel insurance and check it provides sufficient cover. See the FCDO’s guidance on foreign travel insurance,” the FCDO said via its website.

Foreign nationals have been advised to carry a form of identification at all times as well as a copy of their passport.

The UK office further advised British nationals to be vigilant adding that “Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Kenya.”

“There is a heightened threat of terrorism, including terrorist kidnappings, across Kenya. Attacks, including terrorist kidnappings, could target Westerners, including British nationals. Attacks could occur at any time, including around religious or other public holidays or celebrations,” the FCDO said.

Earlier yesterday, the U.S Embassy in Kenya identified terror risk spots as high-traffic areas frequented by foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and the country.

“Locations frequented by U.S. citizens and other foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya continue to be attractive targets to terrorists planning to conduct potentially imminent attacks. Terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning, targeting hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists. The government of Kenya has increased counterterrorism patrols.”