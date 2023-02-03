Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga has recounted an incident where he was wrongfully arrested in Lagos, Nigeria.

It was back in 2003 when Raila was on official duty in the West African country as an election observer.

The former Prime Minister, unfortunately, found himself in a restricted zone where members of the public had been banned due to the election process.

Raila said police officers arrested him before his driver intervened.

According to the ODM leader, the cops arrested him because of his “resemblance” to the people of Nigeria.

“One time I was arrested in Lagos when I was observing an election… I was told that don’t you know that today people are not allowed to be driving? The driver told him – I’m carrying Oga (my boss),” Odinga narrated.

Raila said even after telling the cops that he was not a Nigerian, they insisted that he was and asked him to stop lying.

“Eventually when I showed them my passport, they realized I’m not a Nigerian,” he narrated.

Raila was addressing the 2022 Leadership Conference and Awards in Abuja on Tuesday ahead of the February 25 General Election in Nigeria.

“We want to urge Nigerians to stand firm and to ensure that the voice of the people is respected. The voice of the people is the voice of God,” he said.