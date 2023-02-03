Three suspects accused of torturing Baby Junior Sagini and gouging out his eyes were Thursday presented at Kisii Law Courts.

Pacificah Nyakerario, Rael Nyakerario, and Alex Ochogo were charged afresh after the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) requested to amend the charges from attempted murder to causing grievous harm to the minor.

The three had been charged with attempted murder on January 18.

Prosecutor Hillary Kaino made the application to amend the charges to have the three face accusations of causing grievous bodily harm according to section 4 of the penal code.

The prosecutor said the evidence gathered was sufficient to charge the accused persons with grievous harm.

“The facts as they stand now clearly support a charge of grievous harm. I have a substituted charge dated February 2, 2023, with me,” Kaino said.

The suspects pleaded not guilty to the new charges.

George Morara, appearing in Court as an interested party representing Kisii County Government, said the witness protection agency had requested the court to set the hearing date for the witnesses to avail themselves and record statements.

The court set the hearing of the case for February 24, 2023, and March 3, 2023.