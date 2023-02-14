Veteran Tanzanian singer Ray C(born Rehema Chalamila) is the newest celebrity mum in town.

Ray C, who has been keeping a low profile since she relocated to France where she lives with her partner, stunned her followers on social media with the news.

Ray C first led fans to believe she was pregnant after she shared a video showing off her baby bump last week Monday.

“Wakati wa Mungu ni wakati sahihi(God’s timing is the best).🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️” She wrote.

Ray C then stunned her fans yesterday when she shared the first photos of her newborn baby. The former singer said she has named the baby Shahrukh.

“Naitwa MAMA SHAHRUKH 🥰🫶👩‍👦 #ThankYouGod🙏🏾❤️” she wrote.

Ray C’s big reveal comes years after she opened up about suffering a miscarriage. Speaking in 2019, Ray C said the loss had her contemplating suicide.

Check out baby Shahrukh below.