A city mechanic was last week Friday arraigned in court for allegedly groping a waitress in Industrial Area, Nairobi.

Makadara Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga heard that Boniface Oyoo Mireri indecently touched the woman’s breasts and buttocks on February 8.

Oyoo was charged with committing an indecent act contrary to section 11 (1) of the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

The accused was also charged with using obscene language in a manner likely to breach peace contrary to section 95 (1) of the Penal Code.

The court heard that the complainant had delivered food to customers at a company on Baricho road. On her way back, she bumped into the suspect and other mechanics.