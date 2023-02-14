A city mechanic was last week Friday arraigned in court for allegedly groping a waitress in Industrial Area, Nairobi.
Makadara Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga heard that Boniface Oyoo Mireri indecently touched the woman’s breasts and buttocks on February 8.
Oyoo was charged with committing an indecent act contrary to section 11 (1) of the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.
The accused was also charged with using obscene language in a manner likely to breach peace contrary to section 95 (1) of the Penal Code.
The court heard that the complainant had delivered food to customers at a company on Baricho road. On her way back, she bumped into the suspect and other mechanics.
Oyoo allegedly told the waitress to reduce the size of her bust and behind. The victim told the court that she told the accused to mind his own business only for him to grab and grope her.
The woman called out for help and was rescued by a woman who took her to the Industrial Area Police station where she filed a report.
Police later traced and arrested Oyoo in the same area.
The accused denied the charges and claimed the woman was incited to report the matter to the police. Through his lawyer, Oyoo said he is in the process of settling the matter out of court with the complainant.
Magistrate Mutunga released the accused on a bond of Sh150,000.
The case will be mentioned on March 22. The hearing of the matter will start on June 21.