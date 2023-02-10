The First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto on Thursday launched the Sifa Pad & Praise Project, an initiative of the Kenya Assemblies of God Church and WorldServe International Kenya.

The sanitary pad factory has been set up with the assistance of Hands of Hope—Joyce Meyer Ministry World Missions—with a capacity of producing 200 sanitary pads per minute.

The sanitary pads are 100% biodegradable and friendly to the environment.

Further, 20,000 girls will be empowered with information and life skills that will help them navigate the future.

“A lot of girls use insufficient and unhygienic methods during menstruation, which puts them at risk of infections,” the First lady noted.

“For some of them, desperation during this season drives them to get involved in sexual activities to earn money that will enable them to buy sanitary pads. The Sifa Pad Project gives our girls an opportunity to live their lives with the dignity they deserve,” Rachel Ruto said.