President William Ruto has announced an allocation of Sh100 million for every county for the construction of county aggregation and industrial parks.

Speaking on Monday during an inspection tour of the Bondeni Affordable Housing scheme in Nakuru County, Ruto said his administration is committed to boosting agricultural production.

The President said the government will also identify the best local and international markets for agricultural produce to ensure farmers get the best value for their yields.

“We will give every county 100 million shillings to begin constructing industrial and aggregation parks so that we can have value addition and aggregation on all our farm produce before getting good local and international markets,” said Ruto.

“So far we are distributing fertiliser and every county has received a share and we will make sure it gets down to every ward,” added the president.

Investments, Trade, and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria noted the creation of the 47 aggregation and industrial parks will guarantee the aggregation of agricultural goods and their direct sale to markets inside and outside of the nation through a network of global logistical firms.

CS Kuria said the government will establish agro-processing and value-added cottage industries in the counties in a bid to promote regional economic development and make farming profitable as a means of employment creation.

At the same time, President Ruto urged elected leaders to shun politicking and focus on service delivery, telling them that they are already in office and the campaign period is over.

“Now is not the time to focus on positions but strategising on matters to of help to Kenyans. When Kenyans voted us in, they already gave us the go-ahead to change the country. We do not need any other permission,” he said.