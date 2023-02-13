Pastor James Ng’ang’a says the construction of his ambitious mega-church dubbed ‘Jerusalem City’ in Kajiado is still on course.

The Neno Evangelism Centre founding preacher says Jerusalem city will sit on a 50-acre piece of land in Nkatatei that he bought three years ago.

He chose the name Jerusalem after he visited Israel in 2007. While there, the outspoken clergyman said he bought a small stone, and during his prayers, he told God that if he blessed him he would build a house and call it Jerusalem city.

Jerusalem City will be an all-inclusive property with major social facilities for pastor Ng’ang’a’s churchgoers.

“I bought this land three years ago and already I am constructing a big church here and already I have 70 children who are going to school in grades 1-4. I also give them food, uniform, and shoes,” said Ng’ang’a.

Other facilities include a shopping mall, a hotel, a bank, and a college or a university.

“Already we are building a big hotel here where people who come for prayer services and night prayers will have a place to eat food. Those who will be coming for the normal church services in the near future will also use the facilities and so we must prepare ourselves for the future,” pastor Ng’ang’a said.

The 68-year-old apostle also said he has since laid murram on the road leading to his church which is about 1.5 kilometres. He has also sunk three boreholes for use by area residents.

“I grow maize and beans here which some I give freely to residents. Each Sunday after the church service I give relief food to about 200 worshippers who come to worship in this church. I am appealing to more partners to come and join me in building the new city here,” he said.

Pastor Ng’ang’a said every week from Wednesday to Sunday, around 250 worshippers book the “city” for prayers.