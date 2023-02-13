Former Citizen TV news anchor Jacqueline Maribe and Jowie Irungu are still waiting to know their fate over their alleged involvement in the death of Monica Kimani.

The former bedfellows were last week Friday expecting to know whether they have a case to answer over the gruesome murder of the businesswoman on September 19, 2018 in Kilimani, Nairobi.

Jowie and Maribe arrived in court on Friday at 9 am accompanied by their lawyers and relatives.

Former blogger-turned-State House insider Dennis Itumbi led a group of Maribe’s friends as a show of moral support.

Lady Justice Grace Nzioka was scheduled to rule whether to put Maribe and Jowie accused on their defense but she was a no-show.

After waiting in court for hours with no communication, the registrar came to court a few minutes past 2 pm and said Judge Nzioka was held up.

The judge postponed the decision to a later date and said the accused will be notified of the new date.

The court has since heard testimonies from 35 witnesses and after considering submissions from the state, Jowie and Maribe, the court will decide whether they will be put on their defence or acquitted.