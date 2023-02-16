Police on Tuesday night shot dead an armed thug suspected to be behind a string of robberies in Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

Detectives said the suspect only identified as Vinnie was on their radar for months before they laid a trap for him.

“He was also part of an upcoming gang responsible for armed robberies within Pangani, Mathare, Eastleigh and Huruma areas,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) said.

Prior to his arrest, police said Vinnie had robbed a boda boda rider of his motorcycle and other valuables.

Police said they managed to corner him at Mathare’s Mlango Kubwa area and ordered him to surrender.

“Vinnie, as he was popularly known by his associates in crime had no room for escape as he came face to face with the battle-hardened sleuths based at DCI Starehe, whose excellent record in dealing with armed miscreants speaks for itself.

“Earlier, the sleuths had laid a trap for Vinnie who was headed for his usual nocturnal adventures and immediately after he was ordered to stop he defied the ultimatum, reached for his firearm and beganshooting indiscriminately pap! pap! pap! pap! as he attempted to escape. Nonetheless, his shots missed our men who had taken cover in a drainage trench, prompting the section commander to return the provocation with lethal accuracy Prrrrr! rat-taat-taaat! taaaat! escorting the thug’s soul for judgement with a volley of blaring gunfire, that echoed across the Mathare valley in the dead of the night,” the DCI reported.

Police recovered a Retay Falcon pistol loaded with two rounds of ammunition and five spent cartridges.

The suspect’s body was moved to City mortuary awaiting identification and collection.