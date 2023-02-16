A woman who allegedly spiked her former colleague’s drink with a stupefying substance before stealing from him has denied theft charges.

Millicent Wanjiru allegedly stole from Jackson Imbwaka at his house in Githurai 44 in Nairobi on January 18 this year.

Wanjiru and Imbwaka worked together at a community-based organisation until 2020.

The court heard that Wanjiru called Imbwaka in the morning requesting a meeting. Imbwaka invited the suspect to his house for drinks and a meal.

At some point during their ‘meeting’, Imbwaka left the house for more beer and food.

Later in the afternoon, Imbwaka fell asleep and woke up early the next day and found the door to his house wide open.

He also found his laptop, two phones, Sh5,000 cash and ATM card, and other household items missing.

Imbawaka, upon replacing his SIM card, also found Sh9,500 had been withdrawn from his M-Pesa mobile money wallet.

He reported the matter to the police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) traced the suspect to her house in Kahawa West where she was arrested. Police also recovered some of the items that were stolen from Imbwaka’s house.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani of Makadara Law Courts, Wanjiru was accused of stealing electronics, household items, an ATM card and Sh5,000 in cash all valued at Sh76, 000.

She was charged with handling stolen goods contrary to Section 322 (1) of the Penal Code.

In the second count, Wanjiru was charged with dishonestly retaining Imbwaka’s laptop and its charger, two mobile phones, and a watch.

Wanjiru denied the charges and was released on a bond of Sh200,000 without the option of cash bail.