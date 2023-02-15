Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu was Tuesday afternoon thrown out of the Senate chambers due to inappropriate dressing.

The controversial lawmaker was dressed in a kitenge skirt and a black sleeveless blouse that exposed her arms.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi said Karen Nyamu violated Speaker’s Rule number 5 which states: “Senators are required not to enter the chamber, lounge or dining room without being properly dressed.”

“This means a male Senator will be dressed in a coat, collar, tie, long trousers, socks and shoes or service uniform, religious attire or such other decent dressing as may be approved by the speaker from time to time… An equivalent standard shall apply in respect of women senators who may also wear kitenges or such other African attire,” Kingi stated.

The Speaker ordered that Nyamu leaves the chambers and only return while appropriately dressed.

“Senator Nyamu I’m afraid you don’t fit the bill and I’m going to ask you to leave the chambers, go get properly dressed and come back to the chambers,” said the Speaker.