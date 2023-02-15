Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba caused quite a storm in Parliament on Tuesday after she was ejected from a Senate Plenary session for wearing stained pants.

Orwoba was dressed in a green top and a white pantsuit that appeared to have blood stains.

The matter was raised on the floor of the House by fellow Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda, who raised her concerns to Speaker Amason Kingi.

“I stand seeking guidance on the Speaker’s rule number 5 in regards to the dress code, and I need to seek advice if Senator Gloria is appropriately dressed for the House.

“As a woman and a Senator, I find it very uncomfortable, very inappropriate, for our colleague Senator Gloria to step in and you don’t understand if she’s on the normal woman cycle or it is faking it, and it is so indecent. It disturbs me, as a woman, on what we indicate out there to our younger generation that looks upon us on how we dress, as leaders, in this House. There is a better way to bring this out,” Senator Mutinda said.

Narok Senator Ledama ole Kinaon his part claimed that Senator Orwoba was not on her menstrual cycle. He reasoned that the Senator was trying to demonstrate the ordeal girls and women go through when experiencing their menstrual cycle.

“It is quite evident that the distinguished Senator is picketing. She’s not on her menstrual cycle, it is quite clear that what she’s trying to share with the rest of the world is that she’s picketing,” he said.

“We see this thing on social media and TikTok, we’re not blind or stupid. If a mature person realizes that they’re going through something which is, culturally, taboo to be discussed, she would’ve gone to the bathroom, covered herself, and even the other distinguished Senators who are from the female gender here would’ve given her something to wear.”

But Senator Orwoba insisted it was a natural accident and accused her fellow Senators of period-shaming her.

“I think I’m dressed as per the standing orders; I’m covered, I have a suit, I have collars, I’m just short of a tie. I’m disappointed because the point of order that is being raised to try and attack an accident that is natural…I have stained my clothes…I just want to know, while we’re discussing this issue that is not even in the Order Paper, is it because Senators are not women who have periods? Because then maybe I shouldn’t be in this House,” she stated.

“This is the period stigma that is making our girls kill themselves, we have a girl who killed herself because of the same issue that I’m going through, and now I understand because it is the women who are trying to make this a crime. Because maybe it’s Valentine’s Day? Because maybe on Valentine’s Day we’re not supposed to have our periods? I’m shocked that someone can stand here and say that the House has been disgraced, because a woman has had her period?”

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi nonetheless kicked her out of the session and directed her to change and come back.

Speaking to the press after she was ejected, Senator Orwoba noted she has tabled a motion seeking the provision of free sanitary towels in all public schools.