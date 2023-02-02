Beginning next month, Kenyans will be able to access birth and death certificates digitally.

Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the government is planning to phase out the issuance of traditional certificates.

The new digital death and birth certificates will be issued from March 1, in line with the implementation of the Unique Personal Identifier (UPI), which will act as a lifetime ID for newborns.

The UPI will be issued to children who are Kenyan citizens. It will also be adopted for children born outside the country to Kenyan citizens and who are eligible for Kenyan citizenship.

Where death occurs, UPI will also serve as the death certificate number.

“It(UPI) can be used as the school admission number as well as the index number for national examinations. UPI can serve as the ID number on attaining 18 years, the registration number for NHIF, NSSF and driving license number,” Bitok explained.