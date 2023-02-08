The cat is finally out of the bag; digital content creators Flaqo and Keranta are an item.

The lovebirds finally came clean on Monday, February 6, as they marked their third anniversary.

Flaqo and Keranta had previously shut down dating rumours maintaining that they were only friends and business partners.

“My manager and Keranta’s manager is the same. Just the same way my manager is Trio Mio’s manager, my manager is Cindy K03’s manager,” Flaqo told Milele FM sometime last year.

Fast forward to Monday and the online comedy creators took to their socials to exchange sweet love messages.

“3rd Year around the sun still with you❤️Thanking God for all the good and the bad and for making us so imperfect. Giving you and i same mindset…I appreciate you heavily for I know you are indeed a God-given gift🙏🏽❤️” Flaqo gushed.

He went on: “The happy times, sad times, the “breakups”, the makeups…the bestie bestie periods…I just thank God for you for giving me the most understanding and my type of person by my side for years..All i ever wanted is a kalulu, year 3 and we still are Kalulu 🤣❤️…I love you so much and always will put God for us🙏🏽Happy Anniversary Baby❤️🥂To a lifetime of Happy Anniversaries❤️😍”

Keranta on her part shared some photos of some of their goofy moments and wrote: “Because you can’t find a Sane Person 🤣🤣Just take your actual type…Cringy, insane and full of embarrassment🤣🤣”