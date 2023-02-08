The World Bank has pledged to support the Hustler Fund to lift Kenya’s most vulnerable group.

The promise was made during a consultative meeting between President William Ruto and World Bank Regional Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, Victoria Kwakwa at State House Nairobi.

Ms Kwakwa said the bank will offer the Hustler Fund technical and financial support.

“The bank associates strongly with programs and initiative that empower the poor and most vulnerable. We will bring to the table ways to provide a safety net for these individuals” she said.

Ms Kwakwa said the Bank will also support the country’s programmes against climate change.

President Ruto acknowledged the role the bank had played in the development of the country.

The President called on the Bank to scale up investment in programmes to increase agricultural productivity saying the government was working on the construction of dams and fertilizer subsidies among others.

“We are looking forward to your support in our development agenda,” he said.

