President William Ruto told off Opposition leader Raila Odinga over his planned public rally at the Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi today(Monday, January 23).

Speaking on Sunday in Kirinyaga county, President Ruto accused Azimio leaders of using what he termed as ‘blackmails and threats’ to secure their personal and selfish interests.

“Go ahead and plan the demonstrations as much as you want but Kenya will move forward. We will put to shame those who are used to using threats for personal and selfish family interests at the expense of millions of Kenyans. That is why we [Kenya Kwanza] will unite all the citizens irrespective of the voting pattern,” Ruto assured.

“I want to promise Kenyans that we will not allow our country to be a hostage of threats and blackmail by a few people. We are going to serve all Kenyans equally. So do not worry, we will unite the country and make it one as we revive the economy. I will not allow a few people to sit at a corner and plan how to threaten us with demonstrations,” the president added.

According to Ruto, members of the opposition are against uniting the country.

“Those who are not happy and are against the peace and unity in our nation want to bring us old stories so that we stop working for Kenyans to go and listen to their needs. They are used to that but we are telling them that the end has come.

“There is no more. What you got from threats before should be enough for you now. Allow us to work for the people of Kenya,” Ruto said.