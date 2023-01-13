Police are investigating an intriguing incident where a man jumped from the eighth floor of a hotel building in Nairobi and landed on the rooftop of an adjacent building.

Abdullahim Muktarhim, 40, had booked room number 802 at Salehe Hotel on Koinange Street on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, where he stayed until Wednesday, January 11, 2022.

At around noon on Wednesday, Muktarhim intruded on room 805 which had been occupied by one David Masala. At the time, Masala had gone to his family who were booked in room 804.

“A male adult aged 40 who was of Somali origin namely Abdullahim Muktarhim on January 10, 2022, at around 6:00 pm booked room 802 at the Salehe Hotel along Koinange street where he spent the night.

“However at around 12 noon on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, he intruded on room 805 booked by Daniel Masala who at the time was attending to his family who was in room 804,” a police report indicates.

When Daniel returned to his room, he found it was locked from the inside. He knocked but there was no response.

Shortly after he heard a loud thud and alerted the management of the hotel. When they gained access to the room they found the man who had jumped from the eighth floor of the hotel to the rooftop of the adjacent Trust Mansion Building.

Fire brigade in Nairobi arrived at the scene and managed to take him down. He was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he is admitted in a serious condition.