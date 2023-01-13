Three chiefs based in Mathira, Neri County have accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of threatening them with the sack for allegedly being “Azimio sympathizers” during last year’s General Election.

The Nation reports that Chiefs George Mukabi, Dadson Ithiru and assistant chief Burton Chiuma said Gachagua called them on Monday night and reportedly told them “It’s payback time”.

The publication reports that the DP called them between 8.00 pm and 9.30 pm.

“It was around 9.20 pm when I received a call and being a resident of Mathira and having served the DP when he was the area MP, I still retain his contact. At first, I panicked and was a bit apprehensive because it is a very rare call and I didn’t know what he was up to,” one of the administrators was quoted as saying.