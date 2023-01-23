Beatrice Kagendo is a 25-year-old personal style/fashion blogger and an aspiring fashion stylist. She spoke to Eve Woman magazine about her passion for fashion and styling.

At what point did you realise you have a love for fashion?

From a very young age I would say, primary school around class six or seven. I was always the type with a cool hoodie that would get confiscated by the teachers.

What influenced you?

I was hugely influenced by television and my dad’s love for clothes.

Yout style is clean and chic, do others appreciate your talent?

I always take pleasure in styling myself. I am the canvas for all my wildest ideas. I do style my friends and customers but I am yet to fully do it professionally.

Do you always feel the need to look presentable?

Yes, all the time, and I love it as it pushes me to grow out of my comfort zone. Our appearance is what people notice first. I love the challenge to look at the part in different settings and generally, it feels good to look good.

How long does it take to come with these beautiful outfits?

Being a perfectionist helps a lot. I would say my looks are dependent on the pieces I come across or I’ve made. Once I have a key piece or two that I like, I build around that and have several complete cohesive looks to choose from. That can take a while weeks even because finding befitting pieces can take time. It’s a wholesome process.

How much on average does it cost to look this good?

I like a good bargain and, fortunately, thrift clothes come in handy. There is so much to choose from and every piece is unique. In the same breath, I absolutely love made-to-measure garments. With shoes, accessories and all, I would say I spend at least Sh25,000 and above depending on what I need.

Do you repeat clothes?

Absolutely! All the time. This in itself is a fun opportunity to be creative and restyle each piece differently as needed.

What are your favorite go-to outfits?

I have several go-to’s but ultimately three of them stand out. On a day-to-day basis, I would say a crisp white shirt paired with a good pair of jeans. Second, an all-black outfit of either pants or a skirt with a top or shirt. These are easy to dress up or down as the occasion demands. My last choice would be a nice fitting red dress. This for me never goes wrong when I need to make an impression. And I absolutely love red.

Your has a personality of its own. Tell us about that…

I had locs for about six years and I loved them but I felt I needed something new and simple. As a result of looking for an easy-to-maintain hairstyle, I shaved my locs and that was the beginning of all the experimentation with different hairstyles and colours.

Fashion and Instagram are a match made in heaven. What advice would you give young women aspiring to go down this road?

Instagram is such a great platform to showcase your talent and creativity. But stay true to yourself and what you actually embody, be open to learning and grow but be cautious not to drown from influence and imitation to a point where you lose your authenticity. Stay up to date with trends so as to keep up but always remember trends come and go. There is a personal touch and finesse that is unique to you don’t lose it because it is what will set you apart.