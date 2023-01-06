Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has told Kenyans to brace themselves for a “new Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka.”

Kalonzo, who has thrice shelved his presidential ambition for Raila Odinga, says he is “wiser” now but has no regrets for backing the ODM leader.

“The fool in me ended up supporting Raila for the third time but that fool is wiser now than he was then. I am no fool. It took some painful introspection to support Raila for the third time and it was the right thing to do,” he said during an interview on NTV.

Kalonzo hinted that he will position himself to run for the presidency in 2027. He recalled the nicknames he has been branded over the years, saying they are a thing of the past.

“All those naysayers, indecisive, cannot do anything, watermelon, all those are behind us, gone with 2022,” he said.

Adding: “You are looking at a new Musyoka. In 2022 I was a buffalo soldier and going forward I will be more than that. I am a wiser fool now and I will run like I have never run before.”

Kalonzo at the same time urged Kenyans to pray for him and each other.

“Let’s pray for each other. Catholics, Protestants, Muslims, and Hindus. Pray for me, so that I will not be accused forever of things I have never done,” he said.