At what age should one move out of their parents’ house? While we may never find the right answer to this conundrum, many people opine that 25-26 years old is an appropriate age for a young adult to leave the nest.

It is argued that at 25, one is likely to have graduated college and found a job to sustain an independent lifestyle. But in all honesty, this is not always the case. Unemployment is real, especially in Kenya, and everybody’s path is different.

There are also young adults with jobs who prefer to live with their folks to save money. Whichever the case, I say one should not be pressured to live up to societal expectations and one should move out when they are ready.

With that said, this hot topic resurfaced on Twitter for the umpteenth time recently, producing comedy gold from our dearly beloved Kenyans on Twitter(KOT).

It all started with a tweet from one, @its_fanuel, who opined that no one should be living in their father’s house at 25.

“But at 25 haufai kuwa kwa nyumba ya babako,” he tweeted on January 6.

Nearly a week later, the tweet is still doing numbers as Kenyans on Twitter(KOT) continue to come up with creative and sarcastic responses.

Let’s dive in. Shall we?

But at 25 haufai kuwa kwa nyumba ya babako — Ochieng🦈 (@its_fanuel) January 6, 2023

Me at 55 being the life of the party at my mum’s chama meeting https://t.co/gEXfnQdukU pic.twitter.com/YNodH0rV5V — So now? (@oreo_junkie) January 11, 2023

Me at 40 with my Mother devouring the snacks we took to our small Sister on her visiting day. https://t.co/FpdTlJrwBz pic.twitter.com/Yz7SVf0CtA — Dextrous. (@mainneli_) January 11, 2023

42 year old me at the gate after my parents issue instructions to the watchmen not to let me in with my squad again https://t.co/9TEtxy31yY pic.twitter.com/MCiD0LMZQD — Fetty Waf 🗯 (@Wafunya) January 11, 2023

Me at 43 telling my father why I can’t be doing chores https://t.co/opPRbcdUil pic.twitter.com/iVaEqduZ2m — Mukodo (@tim_kisiga) January 10, 2023

79 year old me when my dad says I have not flashed the toilet https://t.co/Qyq9CfXXeI pic.twitter.com/sCKYNns0T8 — Marcus (@Marcushy) January 10, 2023

40 year old me coming home from alchemist at 7am https://t.co/3iTk9jZYNF pic.twitter.com/u1v1R1p5N0 — LadyValérie ✨ (@LadyValeriee) January 10, 2023

45 year old me when my parents ask me when I’m marrying. https://t.co/uJO6Qsf1hC pic.twitter.com/mnCFC1HVA6 — Cabrón (@JohnnyGachanja) January 10, 2023

50 year old me welcoming my friends into my father’s house for a house party. https://t.co/uJO6Qsf1hC pic.twitter.com/3ND1y3rp4x — Cabrón (@JohnnyGachanja) January 10, 2023

Me at 73yrs old playing with my brother’s kids during family gathering https://t.co/MCJYFYASX3 pic.twitter.com/hjjjkAxO3K — Joseh⚡ (@nijokestu) January 10, 2023

40 year old me entertaining my mum in her house so that she can give me alcohol monies. https://t.co/FbVxtkhrPH pic.twitter.com/M3jlDf1O2U — Justo (@JustinTenai) January 10, 2023

38 year old me when mom asks me to bathe myself pic.twitter.com/RyeBKFFDeM https://t.co/OXWj5WMdRA — Rugilandavyi Barabona 🇹🇿 🇧🇮 (@rugilandavyi) January 10, 2023

40 year old me entertaining my fathers 2nd wife https://t.co/Vtow8GOdTA pic.twitter.com/oPO7wRRR76 — Solomon (@Akokosolomon) January 10, 2023

60yr old me at my father’s house after coming back home drunk asf. https://t.co/4UdYoIfwCP pic.twitter.com/cFaoElNDdf — Sir_Orori (@Sir_orori) January 10, 2023

Me at 35 when I come home at 3 a.m and my old man is having none of it. https://t.co/oQjgBO1JFC pic.twitter.com/3J7K6VGU4K — Abu Iman (@Mr_Guantai) January 10, 2023

43 year old me when my dad tells me to pack my things because we’re going on vacation. https://t.co/z7IMDidMMV pic.twitter.com/58CnxmFWpM — Uncensored.👽 (@DvrkHumorr) January 10, 2023

45yrs old me when I catch my mum cooking ugali managu for the 17th day in a row. https://t.co/ugpz2d92Qq pic.twitter.com/1Cz5r4SQVZ — 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 (@Derry_KE) January 10, 2023

Me at 35 years with the househelp in my father’s house. https://t.co/uB9uhOt3zI pic.twitter.com/ajh83eFul8 — Mogondo (@MogondoH) January 10, 2023

Me at 35 in my father’s house ordering my mother to serve my girlfriend food. https://t.co/ATfhK7vtC6 pic.twitter.com/UGcVLy6KVM — Author Sakwah Ongoma (@CSakwah) January 10, 2023

37 year old me reporting to my mom how the weekend with the boys wentpic.twitter.com/JOzIc9h2N5 https://t.co/tYCVYCBTWS — mungai (@iammungai_) January 10, 2023

27 years old me reminding my father to come back with bread for tomorrow’s breakfast https://t.co/FyjMLfSxXg pic.twitter.com/V9fWvE01UL — PIOCHE (@PiocheBrio) January 10, 2023

48 year old me when they ask why I haven’t moved out of my father’s house https://t.co/qjnjUCKy4V pic.twitter.com/tiTdhdNZ4d — Infamous (@BrianMutaii) January 10, 2023

40 year old me having a small misunderstanding with my father during dinner https://t.co/Vlb6MQeTV1 pic.twitter.com/FyzAFUo9Qa — GUSTAVO (@luhya_kidd) January 10, 2023

My dad beating the shit out of me at 38 for failing a job interview. https://t.co/egP0u2UvnV pic.twitter.com/08pL2uu696 — OTIENO ONYANGO (@_jahom) January 10, 2023

40year old me when my mother promised to cook pilau in the weekend then she cooks githeri https://t.co/EtiVDPBD1d pic.twitter.com/SedaekoAJ9 — Prince De Plaisir (@prince_plaisir) January 10, 2023

42yo me trying to sneak a girl in my father’s compound in vain https://t.co/7V7fzt8Jkw pic.twitter.com/tXAyVjYgR8 — All Kenyan 🇰🇪 (@AllKenyan_KE) January 10, 2023

My 40 year old brother and I (at 35) entertaining the guests before they leave https://t.co/mWimOywLmo pic.twitter.com/jQv5YOOaEJ — Double A (@anj_116_) January 10, 2023

30 yr old me to my father in the parking at home after an outing https://t.co/zr5Uw9ZknZ pic.twitter.com/6fqdAq5FxY — 𝔍𝔦𝔪 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔍𝔞𝔭𝔥𝔢𝔯 (@jim_trax_japher) January 10, 2023

40 – Year Old me in my father’s house when they ask me to buy supper. https://t.co/JNL7zWhodG pic.twitter.com/6VeIkqszFf — Mutua . B (@Mutuabrian_M) January 11, 2023

Me (40) when my wife (35) visits me at my father’s house. https://t.co/52AivlhkSc pic.twitter.com/DpMTwhX7xQ — Master β (@WebAppAmbasador) January 10, 2023

Me at 75 years old in my dads kitchen after cutting onions. https://t.co/LTkD8vp8mP pic.twitter.com/1NWx4glEyF — shaw (@ShawwaEldy) January 10, 2023

50 year old me on my father’s car after he said gari imejaa pic.twitter.com/QV6ZzKq5pF https://t.co/9O2q0OY2WJ — Mutinda (@brianmutinda_) January 10, 2023

Me at 26 having my second meal of the day https://t.co/gWldexIU1I pic.twitter.com/4S706S0OKI — habibi (@manlikesaiya) January 10, 2023

Me at thate fae after waking late & having a sumptuous breakfast https://t.co/elcLbZZOgG pic.twitter.com/371WMXsKSt — Kigonyi Wa Nduthi 🏍 (@rex_maina) January 10, 2023

Me at 27 years hugging my father’s second wife in her room https://t.co/jlMFtH1Exp pic.twitter.com/b3nMED7udf — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐫 𓃵 (@Joker_KE_) January 10, 2023

40 year old me after inviting my boyfriend to my father’s house pic.twitter.com/IzA1syMYFY https://t.co/vodeTOG5oM — Msupa M. (@Mollage_) January 10, 2023

35 year old me waking my father up aende ocha nirushe house party https://t.co/sTl9kobSVg pic.twitter.com/lRQ1Gjz80W — Koitalel Arap Smokie (@usedtobejimmy) January 10, 2023

Me 35, tickling my old man on his way out of the house https://t.co/HVXCSFLbf3 pic.twitter.com/0VYKyDy5xO — naftalimurgor (@nkmurgor) January 10, 2023

37 y.o me coming home to 135 missed calls from mom after disappearing for 2 weeks of sherehe https://t.co/CCjS9iKTOw pic.twitter.com/jLcZ8uCKga — Oduor Mohammed (@Known_Mike) January 10, 2023

Me at 50 watching afro at my fathers house with my young siblings pic.twitter.com/HQWIaLEsOZ https://t.co/uUU90HByoT — Boniface (@kilundeezy) January 10, 2023

47 year old me when I find 20 bob in my mom’s purse https://t.co/j64jJbO1A2 pic.twitter.com/m1Dh3Asp04 — Verified (@njiiru) January 10, 2023

40 year old me smoking weed in my parents backyard https://t.co/7myAGri9rW pic.twitter.com/ZfGG1vWDzS — Chivalrous (@_kipsanai) January 10, 2023

Me in my father’s house at 38 trying to impress my younger sister’s friends. https://t.co/AFIelHCytN pic.twitter.com/TgeckyZBQL — Kimagetiet. (@Mutai___) January 10, 2023

35yr old me when my father’s guests make me sing & dance for money https://t.co/bbTHLapyFt pic.twitter.com/PJTW2t0mAJ — Thomas (@Owishemwe) January 10, 2023

Me and my bros in our late 40s jaming to our mother’s playlist https://t.co/AFIelHC0Ef pic.twitter.com/SpX1Bb8HG4 — Kimagetiet. (@Mutai___) January 10, 2023

40 year old me in my father’s farm stealing his old Subaru to do skids before he comes home 😁 https://t.co/tOntJ8WeHr pic.twitter.com/BAjebisSN2 — Kinyash kwa Bash🔰 (@LemurKinyash) January 10, 2023

37 year old me reading my parents the back to work shopping list https://t.co/VKDLEVhJOD pic.twitter.com/X1YXN9KypV — Inyanga (@JohnNakholi) January 10, 2023

57 year old me in my father’s backyard https://t.co/9TEtxy31yY pic.twitter.com/Kt5zS13N6P — Fetty Waf 🗯 (@Wafunya) January 10, 2023

34 year old me calling my dad after checking the fridge only to find it empty https://t.co/G1FY4nwaBz pic.twitter.com/CkFaJZnYTi — ジョナサン (@nvteixx) January 10, 2023

43 year old me when my mom tells me to go and wear shoes so that I can accompany her to the market only to find her gone.pic.twitter.com/n7PshI5rXv https://t.co/zvWBeMalY3 — Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) January 10, 2023

Me at 36 welcoming my dad’s clande at his house https://t.co/vzcUnwbkuY pic.twitter.com/zV9Q1b12o2 — PEDDI WA BURGER (@edikomunga) January 10, 2023

40 year old me on my father’s couch when he says ati nitoe movie ndio aone news https://t.co/qrn8ffxBDm pic.twitter.com/9eYs5iy5Pl — shinigami (@kxxbos) January 9, 2023

33 years old me encouraging my father to place a bet using my sister’s fees https://t.co/XghtDCLAHB pic.twitter.com/ve4sm0hLrX — Rango (@pharesKE_) January 9, 2023

40yr old me when my mum wakes me up at 6am to take the milk to the dairy😂 https://t.co/ojQSGOSs0p pic.twitter.com/5dnOr0demq — Certified Chelsea Queen 💙 (@itswanjirumuya) January 9, 2023

30 year old me and my brother after mom says she’s cooking chapo https://t.co/nuDjRX9ZKC pic.twitter.com/v38jxAHyoG — ಠ⁠ ⁠ل͟⁠ ⁠ಠ (@JackKleins) January 9, 2023

35yr old me meeting my Dad in the kitchen at 3am https://t.co/vkeZQ8eMJs pic.twitter.com/CorGCWVprt — Guzman (@XiEuvin) January 9, 2023

40 year old me playing PS with my father at his house… https://t.co/IY5CCSASjK pic.twitter.com/2iiXS9I3xE — Aly with a ‘y’ (@husseinalyy) January 9, 2023

40yr old me watching my mum tease my dad with cake on his birthday…. https://t.co/uJSDYvjl4f pic.twitter.com/DlfcK2p38E — 🪰 𝚂𝚘𝚕𝚍𝚒𝚎𝚛 𝙵𝚕𝚢 🪰 (@IanNissi) January 9, 2023

45 year old me when my mum says she’s not giving me the first chapati.pic.twitter.com/mUqFsg6JMX https://t.co/3OYtEAHs6g — ᴠʟᴀᴅɪᴍɪʀ ʙɪɴ ʟᴀᴅᴇɴ (@AndyMaina_) January 9, 2023

40 year Old me,Unmarried,And Still under My Parents Authority 😂💀 https://t.co/9ojP595UAr pic.twitter.com/2aSSLJ0ZA0 — Heisenberg (@DrJuma_M) January 10, 2023

28 year old me and my 56 year old father praying for dinner pic.twitter.com/cwXmow8tae https://t.co/4J8a0NFVgd — Kimanzi®™ (@Kimanzi_) January 9, 2023