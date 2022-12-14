A seemingly distraught woman caused a spectacle in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) on Tuesday after staging a sit-down outside Jogoo House.

The woman who was dressed in a wedding gown was accompanied by two children and an infant. She demanded an audience with a man she said was the father of her children.

The woman said the baby daddy was a policeman attached to an office inside Jogoo House. The building houses police officers and officials attached to the Ministry of Education.

“I have been suffering for a while and cannot take it anymore. I want President William Ruto or (Interior Cabinet Secretary) Kithure Kindiki to help me,” she lamented.

“This man has refused to take care of the children. We have had nothing to eat for days and that forced me to come here. This child (pointing at the infant) is sick and I do not have money for treatment. The father of my children is a police officer and his seniors are protecting him.”

The woman’s cries attracted the attention of the public who milled around to listen to her story. She showed curious onlookers medical forms from Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH)claiming it was proof her child was sick.

The sit-down caused a traffic snarl along the busy street in the afternoon forcing police officers manning traffic and security around the area to intervene.