Authorities in Gatundu South, Kiambu county have warned locals set to receive Ksh2.2 billion in compensation against splurging the money on sex workers.

Some 179 property owners are set to receive Ksh2.2 billion for their quarter-acre plots which the government acquired for the expansion of Mama Ngina University College in Mutomo village.

In May this year, the National Land Commission (NLC) brokered a deal bringing the compensation dispute between Mutomo Land Owners Association and the government to an end.

The highest amount to be paid per parcel of land is Ksh35 million.

Speaking during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Mutomo shopping centre, Gatundu South Deputy County Commissioner Stanley Kamande and local leaders cautioned residents against sex workers who could throng the village to cash in from the beneficiaries.

Kamande advised them to hold discussions with their wives to properly plan for the money that he said could help them buy land elsewhere or start income-generating activities.

“It is time for you to keep your families more united. Women, help your husbands in planning for the money even before it’s credited to your respective accounts. This way, it will be hard to divert it for other practices,” he said.

Kamande said the government will work towards sensitizing them on how to best invest the money.

“As a government, we want you to fully enjoy the compensation by putting it into meaningful use. We want you to buy land elsewhere, and start a business that will help you grow economically. We will sensitize you enough to help you avert regrets after squandering the money with those girls who wear short dresses,” the deputy commissioner said.

Ng’enda Ward MCA Joe Kigara echoed Kamande’s sentiments, saying: “My office will work together with investment professionals to help you put your money where you will earn more. We can help you put your compensation fee into money markets among other investment portfolios because we don’t want you to double the challenges we have all faced this year.”