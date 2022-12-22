No sooner had the High Cort acquitted former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in a Ksh20 million graft case than the State indicated that he is not out of the woods yet.

Sitting at the Anti-corruption court Wednesday, Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti dismissed all charges against Sonko and his accomplices relating to the loss of funds in tender procurement at City Hall over three years ago.

Magistrate Ogoti Sonko the charges as defective and effectively freed Sonko and his co-accused, businessman Antony Ombok Jamal.

The court established that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) failed to adduce evidence identifying the companies that were said to have been paid the money.

Ogoti further noted that no money was stolen from Nairobi County as no evidence was presented in court.

“I find that the prosecution has failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt. The entire case against all accused persons collapses under section 210 Criminal Procedure Code (CPC); they are now all acquitted,” Ogoti ruled.

Speaking after he was acquitted, Mike Sonko praised God for the verdict.

“Wacheni Mungu aitwe Mungu. Leo nimeendelea kuona Mkono wake Bwana after being acquited by the anti-corruption court Chief magistrate Hon. Douglas Ogoti. Asante Mungu.

“This case was full of drama, and I am appealing to Kenyans to continue praying for me so that the remaining cases can also be dropped,” Sonko said.

But the Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions(ODDP) said they still have a case against Sonko and his alleged accomplices.

The DPP noted that Sonko was acquitted because the charges were defective and not because they had a weak case.

The State Prosecutor said his office will appeal Sonko’s acquittal.

“The ODPP will appeal against the ruling of Hon.Ogoti delivered today acquitting all accused persons in the case of the former governor of Nairobi and others. The court acquitted on the basis that the charge sheet was defective, and not on the merits and substance of the case.