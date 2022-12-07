Detectives in Naivasha have opened a probe into the death of a businessman who was found dead hours after he attacked his wife and her suspected lover.

The Longonot-based businessman, aged 40, attacked the two on Thursday last week. He had walked into a bar located on the outskirts of Naivasha town at around 10:00 pm when he reportedly found his wife flirting with a truck driver.

In a fit of rage, the father of three pounced on the driver and bit off part of his lower lip, which he spit to the ground, much to the shock of onlookers.

Naivasha deputy police commander Samuel Kiplong added: “He then turned on his wife, stabbed her several times using a broken beer bottle, seriously injuring the spouse.”

Kiplong said the two were left nursing serious injuries as the husband disappeared into the darkness.

“The businessman was, however, found dead the following morning with a shoelace tied around his neck, a few hours after the bar brawl,” the deputy police boss said.

Kiplong said the truck driver and the woman were expected to record a statement with the police after being discharged from hospital.