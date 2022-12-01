A prisoner serving a life sentence at the King’ong’o GK Prison in Nyeri has been sentenced for killing a fellow prisoner seven years ago.

Peter Gachau, who is also known by his alias ‘Undertaker’, was found guilty of killing Shem Mugendi on the night of August 17, 2015.

The court heard that on the night Gachau killed Mugendi, prison wardens heard a commotion from their cell. When they responded, they found Mugendi was already dead, with Gachau confessing to killing him.

“The accused approached the wardens, saying ‘Nimemmaliza’ before he was handcuffed and the matter reported to the prison authorities,” the judge noted.

The body of the deceased was found on the top deck of a bed with his hands handcuffed and blood oozing from the head.

It was established that Gachau used a hammer to bludgeon Mugendi to death. The court heard that he had sneaked in the hammer from a workshop where he was studying carpentry.

In his defense, Gachau accused the prison warders of framing him, saying the officers beat up Mugendi after they found him with a phone.

“He was carried away by a warden and beaten up for failing to surrender the phone on the fateful night he died,” Gachau said.

But High Court Judge Florence Muchemi said none of the other prisoners in the cell corroborated Gachau’s evidence.