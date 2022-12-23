On Thursday, the Justice Aggrey Muchelule-led tribunal heard from a representative of Yaya Apartments, where the infamous IEBC commissioners jointly referred to as “Cherera Four” operated from when they disputed the presidential election results in August.

The accommodations manager at Yaya apartments in Kilimani, Simon Miller, confirmed that the four commissioners – Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Justus Nyang’aya and Francis Wanderi – were booked into the premise between dates August 15 and 19 and stayed in rooms 21, 23 and 27 together with their security detail.

“The commissioners checked in on the 15th at night and checked out on the afternoon of the 19th. On arrival, two of the lady commissioners stayed in room 21 and two of the gentlemen stayed in room 23 and then security stayed in 27,” Miller told the tribunal.

He testified that the Cherera Four did not issue their personal documents to key in the accommodation details and also did not personally sign the log books.

“We insisted on getting documents and we were promised to get them the next day,” said Miller.

“The commissioners did not sign the booking but their security details are the ones who signed. We had asked two of them to sign the documents on behalf of the rest and did not want to spend much time at the reception. Two payments were done via M-Pesa and one in cash by Edwin Ogwe.”

Miller further disclosed that while the commissioners were staying in the hotel, prominent leaders allied to the Azimio la Umoja coalition paid them a visit.

Citing records from the visitor’s logs, Miller said Azimio’s Executive Director Raphael Tuju visited room 21 accompanied by his security personnel. “Hon Tuju was seen in the visitor’s record and vehicle movements logs,” he said.

Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat also visited room 21 on August 18, the Tribunal heard.

Miller added that one Samuel Onyango visited room 21 on August 16 and one George Mungare Kigoro visited the same room on August 18.