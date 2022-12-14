It appears Charlene Ruto just can’t seem to stay away from stirring up strong reactions from Kenyans on Twitter(KOT).

After claiming that she does not need an official position in defense of her role in her father’s government, Charlene has seemingly created a fictitious Office of the First Daughter.

In an undated video clip that is going viral on social media, Charlene is seen addressing a summit, where she referred to her office as the Office of the First Daughter.

During the summit, Charlene introduced members of her “office” to the audience.

“Before again I continue I wanted to introduce quickly my team from Kenya….this is Jermain Momanyi, he is the head of Trade and Investment at the Office of the First Daughter,” Charlene said before the crowd interrupted her with jeers and claps.

“I don’t get what is funny,” Charlene said.

No sooner had the video surfaced online than Kenyans on Twitter sent out thousands of tweets reacting to Charlene’s remarks.

In fact, three of the top trending topics on Twitter on Tuesday evening were, ‘Office of The First Daughter’, ‘Charlene Ruto’, and ‘Quickmart Ivanka'( Charlene’s nickname).

Below we have compiled some of the reactions from KOT.

Office of the first daughter. Cherlene Ruto is very honest. pic.twitter.com/Y3wAgjynpK — KANU Women Congress (@KWC_Congress) December 13, 2022

This @charlruto is the woman to watch…..she has now established the Office of the First Daughter. 😎 pic.twitter.com/KPPLgzGvpg — Mac Otani 🇰🇪 (@MacOtani) December 13, 2022

“Office of the first daughter”…even kenyattas were not this shameless pic.twitter.com/MTxOKc6wkh — Wachira. (@Thee_mavERIC) December 13, 2022

We have now got the office of the first daughter with staff budgeted for and fully funded by the tax payer.Hasora ataware 😂 pic.twitter.com/zFXy8tK9CS — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) December 13, 2022

Y’all said my boy Jayden Kamwana Wanjohi was a mad man and decided to punish him…now you have an entire office of the first daughter with all 22 CS positions pic.twitter.com/OYxDxSla5d — am_ngata (@ngata_tony) December 13, 2022

We have an office of the first daughter fully equipped with advisors? pic.twitter.com/etzWWOt5vS — Nathan (@N_athan10) December 13, 2022

