Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has been dealt a blow in his bid to kick PSVs out of the city center.

Sakaja had issued a directive relocating matatus plying various upcountry routes from the CBD to the Green Park Terminus.

The directive affected PSVs plying Nyanza, Western, North Rift, South Rift, and Central Rift regions. Some of the affected Saccos were North Rift Luxury Shuttle, Madaraka Prestige, Transline, Great Rift Shuttle, Legacy Luxury, Kina 2015 Classic, Sasaline Classic Shuttle, Blue line, Team Swat and Transliner Galaxy.

The order was to take effect on December 1 before matatu operators moved to court, accusing the county government of kicking them out maliciously.

Through their lawyers, they argued that Sakaja’s directive gave an unfair advantage to their rivals, especially during the upcoming holiday season when Kenyans travel upcountry.

The High Court sided with matatu operators and suspended Sakaj’s order until the case is determined on December 13.

“The court issues an order to the effect that the current status quo in this matter shall be maintained up to December 13 when the matter comes for directions,” the judge ordered.