The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has made it easier for student loan applicants to access its services.

In a public notice on Thursday, December 1, the board announced that its services are now available at the Huduma centres across the country.

“Happy New Month! HELB Services are now accessible countrywide in Huduma Centres!” HELB wrote.

This comes as a relief to Kenyans seeking HELB services as they had to visit the HELB Student Service Centre Anniversary Towers in Nairobi to access the services.

HELB also listed 28 major towns where their services can be physically accessed at Huduma Centres.

Some select Helb services will also be available through cybercafes at various Huduma Centres.

Here’s that list