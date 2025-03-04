Benni McCarthy Eager to Revive Harambee Stars: “I Can’t Wait to Make Kenya a Powerhouse Again”

South African football icon Benni McCarthy has officially taken over as the new head coach of the Harambee Stars, stepping in to lead Kenya’s national team with hopes of transforming them into a continental powerhouse.

McCarthy, 47, replaces Francis Kimanzi, who had been serving in an interim capacity following the resignation of Turkish coach Firat Engin last year.

McCarthy’s Vision for Harambee Stars

During his unveiling on Monday, McCarthy expressed his excitement about taking charge of the national team, emphasizing his ambition to restore Kenya’s place among Africa’s top footballing nations.

“It’s been an absolute privilege and pleasure to be here in Kenya. I am delighted, and I can’t really wait to start our new journey… making Kenya again one of the powerhouses in Africa,” McCarthy said.

The former Manchester United forwards coach will be supported by an experienced technical team, including Vasili Manousakis as Assistant Coach, Moeneeb Josephs as Goalkeepers Coach, and Pilela Maposa as Performance Analyst. The entire coaching staff has signed two-year contracts.

“Together with my coaching team, including Vasili Manousakis, Moeneeb Josephs, and Pilela Maposa, we are committed to building a structured, disciplined, and competitive squad. Our goal is to develop a strong team identity, play exciting football, and make the nation proud. I look forward to working with the players, the federation, and the passionate Kenyan fans to achieve success,” McCarthy added.

During a QnA session, McCarthy revealed his intention of taking the team to the World Cup.

“I’m looking forward to putting my experience into practice and bringing success to Kenyan football. With the right mentality, we can achieve our targets and make it to the World Cup. We want to win every point available to us. It will not say it is easy but it is also not impossible. We need to start to be positive and players see the coaches are winners and want to win so that they too can push,” McCarthy said.

FKF Confident in New Leadership

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed expressed confidence in McCarthy and his coaching staff, stating that their experience and leadership would help elevate Kenyan football.

“After a rigorous selection process, we are confident that Benni McCarthy is the right person to lead our national team forward. His experience, vision, and commitment to developing Kenyan football align perfectly with our ambitions,” Hussein said.

He also welcomed the rest of the technical team, highlighting their crucial role in shaping the squad’s future.

“This team brings a wealth of expertise, and we believe they will instill tactical discipline, structure, and a winning mentality as we prepare for upcoming competitions,” he added.

Road to World Cup Qualification

McCarthy will make his coaching debut for the Harambee Stars later this month in a crucial away match against The Gambia, followed by a home clash with Gabon.

Kenya currently sits fourth in World Cup qualifying Group F, trailing group leaders Ivory Coast by five points. However, with six matches remaining, the team still has an opportunity to climb the standings.

In the qualification format, only the group winners secure an automatic World Cup spot. The four best runners-up from all groups will have another chance to qualify through a playoff round.

Harambee Stars, currently ranked 108th in the FIFA world rankings, are just four points behind second-placed Gabon, keeping their hopes alive for a potential qualification breakthrough.