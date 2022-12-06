Akothee has recounted her bad experiences with women who seek her help on the pretext of being single mothers.

The celebrity musician lamented how some of the women ended up taking advantage of her kindness by leaving their children with her.

Akothee, a renowned philanthropist, spoke out after a woman camped outside her gate with two children on Sunday, December 4.

The singer said she was initially apprehensive about letting them in given her past encounters.

“Yesterday was a very difficult time for me. There was a mother stuck at my gate the whole day with her two kids. Yes at first I refused to open the gate because I have been hurt for quite some time by just welcoming people I don’t know in my home,” Akothee wrote.

She went on to recall how she helped three single mothers take their daughters to school.

“I have opened businesses for claimed single mothers that come and start crying, they abandoned the businesses within days. 2 years back, I took 3 girls from single mothers to secondary school, gave their mothers the opportunity to work and earn a living, these 3 women abandoned me with their girls, abandoned the work and never to hear from them again. However their children are still under my custody in school 🙊, I have always paid school fees. A few weeks ago, one of the girls’ mother called me, ‘Mama Ojwang how are you, thank you very much mom. I would like to come back and work for you for the things you have done for me, but kindly send me fare’,” Akothee narrated.

Adding: “So me with my stupidity, I sent Leah fare. I have not set my eyes on Leah or heard from Leah. She has not even seen her own daughter for 2 years 🤣🤣 sad But she will be telling everyone she is a single mother Aah SINGLE MOTHERS EMBARRASSING ASSOCIATION. These women should be caned and scandalised kabisa.”

Akothee narrated another encounter with another single mother who ‘drank’ money meant for school fees.

“There is another scenario, I used to pay school fees for a certain family here in Mtwapa, she had 3 girls, so one day, I decided to visit the school to ask for the whereabouts of my children, ooh I was told they don’t school there, they only reported once and never came back, only to find out that their mother was a drunkard single Mother with multiple pregnancies again. I used to send money to the Mum’s phone number yeye alikuwa na Sponsor Akothee.”

The mother of five said she was forced to let in the woman who camped at her gate because she refused to leave and it was scorching outside.

“Well, it hurts, I dint want to let these in, but they refused to go. The mother said, she was told to come to Akothee and she has heard her voice, she will not leave until Akothee hears her🥺🥺🥺 Angrily I opened the gate because it was too hot outside..” Akothee wrote.