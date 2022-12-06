The highly anticipated Sol Fest by the award-winning boy band Sauti Sol will go down at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC).

The December 17 music festival was originally set to be hosted at Fox Drive-In, Thika road.

In a statement on Monday, Sol Fest management said they changed venues due to security concerns for revelers.

Fox Drive-In along Thika Road is one of the areas that has since been identified as a hotspot for violent knife muggings.

“Following consultation with our security service providers, who have also consulted with various security agencies, it was established that the areas surrounding the previous location of choice for Sol Fest (Fox Drive-In, Thika Road), has had a significant increase in criminal activity over the recent months,” Sauti Sol said.

the choice of KICC was in keeping with their security standards and ensuring that the location is fit for all stakeholders.