Residents of Kiburu village in Njabini, Nyandarua County are reeling from shock after a woman and her son reportedly died by suicide.

The 62-year-old woman and her 34-year-old son are said to have hanged themselves three hours apart on Moday, November 28.

Reports indicate the woman took her own life first in the Aberdare Forest before the son followed suit in their home, which borders the forest.

Village elder Timothy Ngure said a group of boys herding near the forest saw the woman’s body and informed members of the public, who in turn called the police.

As police were collecting the womans body, they were informed that her son had also taken his life.

“The woman was supporting the son and we suspect that on learning of her death, he also decided to commit suicide,” Njabini North OCPD Francis Mwangi said.

An inquest file has been opened to establish what led the woman to take her life.