Content creator KK Mwenyewe(born Zachariah Kariuki) is a relieved man after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja came to his rescue.

KK Mwenyewe, who has made a name for himself by mimicking Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, had taken to social media to appeal for financial assistance to clear his university fee arrears.

The 22-year-old is a third-year student at Kisii University studying Computer Science.

KK Mwenyewe said the university administration had recommended he defers his studies in case he failed to clear his tuition fees before October 30.

Against an invoice of Ksh29,400, KK Mwenyewe needed Ksh10,900 after his family managed to raise Ksh15,500.

KK said he was yet to receive his student loan from the Higher Educations Loans Board (HELB).

“Despite being a content creator and comedian, I am also a student at Kisii University and in my third year. Right now I’m facing fee challenges. We’ve been pushed to the corner by the school administration; we either pay the fees by October 30, or I defer. In my case, my parents have nowhere to get this money,” he said in part.

Over the weekend, the comic announced Sakaja had come through for him.

“My people and my fans, I’m a grateful man today! After I posted my issue of fees many of you came on to offer help nawashukuru sana wote @jsakaja kwa kulipa my fee may god bless you. Mimi kitu naeza fanya tuu kuwashukuru tuu ni wafurahisha na content asanteni sana,” he wrote.