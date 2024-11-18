Sakaja Urges Patience as Ruto Works to Deliver Results

Governor Johnson Sakaja has called on Kenyans to exercise patience and give President William Ruto sufficient time to fulfill his promises.

Speaking during a Sunday Mass at Soweto Catholic Church in Embakasi East, Sakaja emphasized the need for a strong partnership between Nairobi County and the national government, underscoring its significance for the capital’s growth.

Sakaja criticized those judging President Ruto’s leadership solely based on his first two years in office. He encouraged citizens to grant the national government more time to tackle pressing challenges.

“We need to give Ruto time. He has only been president for two years. I was in Murang’a recently, and people were complaining about the Mau Mau roads. Yet, four presidents have come and gone without building these roads, and now all the blame falls on Ruto after just two years. Is that really fair?” he asked.

Drawing an analogy, Sakaja compared governance to cooking, stressing that quality results require patience. “We must give chefs time; there is an aroma for good work in the government,” he added.

Highlighting the gradual nature of development, Sakaja cited the Nairobi Expressway, a project that took years to complete, as an example of consistent government progress.

“If you look at other governments, they took time. Serikali ya Mwai Kibaki ilijenga Thika Road kwa mwaka wa tano, and the Expressway was completed in the ninth year of the Jubilee administration, not in year 1, 2, or 3,” Sakaja noted.

The Nairobi Governor urged President Ruto to focus on constructing a stadium, a TVET institution, and a hospital in Nairobi to meet the city’s critical development needs.

Sakaja expressed optimism about Ruto’s ability to manage these challenges and ensure the country is on a path to economic success.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. Ni vile tunajua wewe (Ruto) ni mnoma. That’s why watu wanakuharikisha because we know who you are. But we need to give him time,” he added.

Nairobi County Progress

Turning to county affairs, Sakaja outlined initiatives aimed at tackling youth unemployment. He stressed the importance of balancing infrastructural development with local enterprise support to create opportunities for young people to build successful careers.

Sakaja also spotlighted ongoing efforts to provide affordable housing, a cornerstone government initiative designed to address Nairobi’s housing deficit. He assured residents that the program was progressing well and emphasized its role in improving living standards.

Additionally, Sakaja promoted the Dishi na County program, which supports food security and full school attendance for primary school children. “With just five shillings, children benefit from this program, which is creating a positive impact. If asked in heaven about my work, I will proudly point to this achievement,” he remarked.

He expressed optimism that programs like SHA, Dishi na County, and continued infrastructure investments would transform Nairobi into a more prosperous and harmonious city.

