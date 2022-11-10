Khaligraph Jones is undeniably one of the more successful musicians in Kenya and he does not shy away from showing it on social media.

In addition to his flashy cars, the Nairobi-based rapper has also been keen to show off his mansion which is still under construction.

Speaking about why he does it, the ‘Me Sigopi’ hitmaker said he takes pride in his success considering all the odds he has had to overcome.

He also seeks to inspire upcoming artistes and motivate his colleagues to invest when they are still relevant.

“I show my successes because it’s something that wasn’t shown by guys who were here before us.

“I’m building a home to show other musicians that it’s good to invest because, with this industry, things can change, but if you have a place to call home where you don’t pay rent, it’s safe for the family,” he said.

Khali also admitted he is putting up the house at his own pace because of financial constraints.

I’m building it at my own pace because I don’t have all that money, but mimi sijengi nyumba za ufala, najenga nyumba noma. (But either way, I’m not building just any house I’m working on a mega house).”

“It’s massive with many bedrooms. Najisukuma,” he said.

Khali also said he wants to inspire his fans that nothing is impossible if one sets their mind to it.

“I’m striving to have one of the best just to show the people that this thing is possible because 10 years ago, I didn’t have a place to call home. Mimi nilikuwa naishi Dandora being housed by someone na nilikuwa nalala kwa kiti. So my mansion is to show people that nothing is impossible,” he said.