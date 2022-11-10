Rapper Khaligraph Jones believes that he has a calling to minister the word of God to the masses.

The rapper who started out as a gospel musician said when the time is right he will return to the gospel industry.

Khali mentioned that people always tell him that he can make a good church minister.

“I started out as a gospel musician, and I always believe that my calling is in God and I am hoping that as time goes I’ll go back to the life because that is my foundation and calling. A lot of times I go to places and people tell me that God has placed something special in me,” he said in an interview.

“I think when that time comes, I will make that transition. You don’t even do it, it just happens. I may be a church minister, basically, someone who carries forth the gospel,” the ‘Sifu Bwana’ hitmaker said.

At the same time, Khaligraph explained why he does not allow music video vixens or dancers on stage to twerk or grind on him like most other entertainers.

“It’s not in a bad way, but that’s just who I am. It’s just my brand, and you know I have a family. It’s work, I know, but I don’t let women twerk for me, that’s just not who I am. I would not want to be known like that,” he said.