A family from Malindi in Kilifi County is crying foul after they received the body of their kin from Italy with missing internal organs.

Amani Justine Luwali, 35, was married to an Italian man and had a daughter together. Her elder brother, James Karisa, said the couple moved to Italy in 2016.

Karisa mentioned that his sister was a victim of domestic violence and had filed for divorce.

“When we talked in March, my sister had informed me she had filed for divorce but her husband rejected the idea and he did not even show up for the hearings,” he said.

The brother said they received news of Luwali’s passing in September of this year.

“We learnt of my sister’s demise on September 27 this year. We received a phone call from one of our relatives in Italy that she was found dead in her house,” Karisa said as quoted by Nation.

When the family heard about plans to cremate and bury her remains in Italy, they started working to bring her remains home.